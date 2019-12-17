Personalize your DealNews Experience
KitchenAid cuts up to 30% off of a selection of its KitchenAid stand mixers, with prices starting from $199.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends December 17. Shop Now at KitchenAid
It's the best price we could find by $11.
Update: The price has increased to $19.99. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best deal we could find by $21. (For further comparison, most stores charge $200 for the mixer without the Flex Edge beater and pouring shield.) Buy Now at eBay
That's a savings of $50 over the best price we could find new. (Most stores charge $329 new.) Buy Now at eBay
It's $29 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $36.) Buy Now at Target
That's $2 to $3 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $54 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $76 less than most other stores charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
It's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now at eBay
