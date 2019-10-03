New
eBay · 1 hr ago
KitchenAid Sausage Stuffer Kit
$6 $20
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
  • Requires the KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment (model FGA), not included.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
Features
  • 3/8" stuffing tube
  • 5/8" stuffing tube
  • Model: SSA
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen eBay KitchenAid
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register