There are 17 items on sale, including mixers, food processors, blenders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb KitchenAid Pro 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer for $349 ($51 less than new).
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's $280 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- It's available in several colors (Ice Blue pictured).
- 10 speeds
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle
- power hub fits over 10 optional attachments (not included)
- includes flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and stainless steel wire whip
- Model: KV25G0X
It's the lowest price we could find by $15, although it's $60 or more at most major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- compatible with any KitchenAid stand mixer
- includes slicer/shredder attachment, 3-mm slicing blade, 4-mm shredding blade, coarse shredding blade, 2-in-1 food pusher, and storage case
- Model: KSMVSA
That's $35 under our May certified refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for this oven in any condition. (It's $75 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- 9 cooking presets
- non-stick interior
- includes countertop oven, 9" x 13" baking pan w/ grill rack, removable metal drip/crumb tray, and removable metal rack
- Model: KCO211BM
- UPC: 883049523248
It's $170 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 58-mm Commercial-Grade Portafilter
- 1 or 2 espresso shots at the press of a button with the dosage selector to program your preferred shot size.
- Model: KES6404BM
While this deal requires a few hoops to jump through, at the end of it you'll pay less than $5 per appliance. To get this deal:
- Add 3 eligible Toastmaster appliances on the landing page to your cart
- apply coupon code "ENJOY15"
- redeem three mail-in rebates for a final total of $14.97
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge or spend $75 or more to bag free shipping.
Apply coupon code "806PR82O" for a savings of $38. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lambent Fashion & Jewelry via Amazon.
- It ships from the seller and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- 2-in-1 knife and cutting board
- stainless steel blade
- dishwasher safe
- locking handle
That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
- In 1-Slice at this price.
- includes griddle w/ glass lid, 4-cup coffeemaker, and toaster oven
- measures 10.6" x 10" x 16.3"
- Model: EBK8806BL
Save on a range of discounted machines from $127. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine for $127.46 ($72 off).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on a selection of items that are sure to make wonderful gifts this holiday season. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Connected Air Purifier for $259.99 ($239 less than buying it new).
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-quart stockpot with lid
- 1.5-quart sauce pan with straining lid
- 3-quart sauce pan with straining lid
- 8" fry pan
- 9.5" fry pan with lid
- 10.5" grill pan
- 3-layer bases
- Model: 71014
That's $45 under what you would pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in Contour Silver at this price. Onyx Black is $5 more, while other colors are available from $29.99.
- BPA-free
- includes whisking accessory
- Model: RKFC0516
That's $29 under the best deal we could find for a new mixer and the lowest price we've seen. It's also a great price for a premium brand hand mixer, in general. (For further comparison, we saw a comparable premium brand 5-speed hand mixer elsewhere for $40.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- cord lock on each side
- includes 2 stainless steel beaters
- beaters are dishwasher safe
- Model: KHM5
That's $16 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available at this price in Empire Red. Also available in Black for just $1 more.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- One-touch control
- Stainless steel blades
- Grinds up to 12 cups of coffee
- Model: RBCG111
Sign In or Register