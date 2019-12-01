Open Offer in New Tab
KitchenAid Professional HD Stand Mixer
$200 $250
free shipping

That's $50 under our September mention and $30 under what you'd pay for this mixer from KitchenAid direct. Buy Now at Google Shopping

  • Sold by EverythingKitchens via Google Shopping.
  • Apply coupon code "19CYBER20" to get this deal.
  • Available in Chrome and Matte Black at this price
  • Includes dough hook, paddle, wire whisk
  • Lift bowl
  • Code "19CYBER20"
  • Expires 12/1/2019
