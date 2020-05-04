Open Offer in New Tab
KitchenAid · 32 mins ago
KitchenAid Pro HD 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
$207 $400
free shipping

That's $193 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at KitchenAid

Tips
  • To get this price, use the code "KAWELCOME20".
  • available in several colors (Empire Red pictured)
Features
  • 5-qt polished stainless steel bowl with handle
  • 10-speed slide control
  • coated flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and wire whip
  • dishwasher safe parts (wipe-clean body)
  • Model: KG25H0X
  • Code "KAWELCOME20"
