New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
KitchenAid Precision Gooseneck Electric Kettle
$50 $100
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $21, although most merchants charge $100. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • stainless steel
  • 1000-watts
  • 1L capacity
  • boil-dry protection
  • 360° base with a cordless design for left- and right-hand pouring
  • Model: KEK1025SS
↑ less
Buy from Best Buy
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 3 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Best Buy KitchenAid
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register