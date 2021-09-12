New
KitchenAid · 6 mins ago
10% off
free shipping
Save on ranges, hoods, cooktops, microwaves, and refrigerators. Shop Now at KitchenAid
Details
Comments
-
Published 6 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Best Buy · 1 mo ago
Open-Box Appliance Outlet at Best Buy
Save on over 600 items
free shipping w/ $35
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Best Buy · 1 mo ago
Major Appliance Summer Sale at Best Buy
save on Samsung, LG, and more
free shipping
Save on refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and more from big brands like Samsung, LG, and GE. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung 23 cu. ft. Counter Depth Side-by-Side WiFi Refrigerator for $1,259.99 ($140 off).
Best Buy · 1 wk ago
Best Buy Labor Day Appliance Sale
Shop Now
free shipping w/ $399
Save on a selection of appliances from Samsung, LG, GE, Whirlpool, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Tips
- Bag free shipping on major appliance purchases $399 or more ($69.99 value).
Amazon · 5 days ago
Crisp AC / Furnace Air Filters MERV 8 6-Pack
from $24
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay roughly $10 more (give of take a little), regardless of size, at most filter websites. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- electrostatically charged synthetic pleated media
- lasts for up to 3-months
KitchenAid · 3 wks ago
Refurb KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper
$20 $30
free shipping
That's $30 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at KitchenAid
Tips
- Available at this price in several colors (Matte Gray pictured).
- A 6-month KitchenAid warranty applies.
- Search "rkfc0516bm" to find the refurbished 5-cup version for $24.99 ($30 less than a new one elsewhere).
Features
- 2 speeds & pulse operation
- stainless steel blade
- Model: KFC3516
Sign In or Register