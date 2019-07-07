New
Macy's · 54 mins ago
KitchenAid Compact Toaster Oven
$94 $175
free shipping
Macy's offers the KitchenAid Compact Toaster Oven in Contour Silver or Matte Black for $104.99. Coupon code "FOURTH" knocks it to $94.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
  • bake, broil, toast, and warm functions
  • 4-hour stay-on option
  • 60-minute timer with automatic shut-off
  • 2 reversible steel racks with 6 height options
  • broil pan with grill rack & removable metal drip and crumb tray
  • Model: KCO253
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FOURTH"
  • Expires 7/7/2019
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances Macy's KitchenAid
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register