Walmart · 29 mins ago
KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder
$20 $30
pickup at Walmart

That's $3 less than what you'd pay at your Home Depot or Target. Buy Now at Walmart

  • available in Onyx Black
  • 160-watt motor
  • grinds up to 12 cups of coffee
  • Model: BCG111OB
