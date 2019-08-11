- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Ending today, Macy's offers the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater in Contour Silver or Aqua Sky for $229.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $170. Buy Now
KitchenAid via eBay offers its KitchenAid Nespresso Espresso Maker with Milk Frother in several colors (Candy Apple Red pictured) for $199.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Ending today, Macy's offers the Bella 1,000-watt Rotating Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our July mention at $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of small appliances, cookware, and kitchen storage items to $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Rebate expires August 10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by at least $11.) Buy Now
Kealive Direct-us via Amazon offers the Aicok Portable Coffee Espresso Maker for $63.99. Coupon code "61C3HP7E" drops the price to $24.96. With free shipping, that's $39 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts over 45,000 items during its 1-Day Sale. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee; otherwise, orders over $49 get free shipping. Deal ends August 10. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
