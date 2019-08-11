New
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater
$230 $500
free shipping

Ending today, Macy's offers the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater in Contour Silver or Aqua Sky for $229.99. That's the lowest price we could find by $170. Buy Now

Features
  • 10 speeds
  • tilt-head design
  • beater, dough hook, pouring shield, wire whip, Flex Edge beater, and stainless steel bowl
  • Model: KSM150FE
Details
Comments
