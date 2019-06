Bloomingdale's offers the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer in Pearl Metallic for $249.99. In cart, that drops to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $52 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new unit without rebate hassles in the past year. (It's the best deal now by $30.) Buy Now