Bloomingdale's · 20 mins ago
$200
free shipping
Bloomingdale's offers the KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer in Pearl Metallic for $249.99. In cart, that drops to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $52 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest outright price we've seen for a new unit without rebate hassles in the past year. (It's the best deal now by $30.) Buy Now
- beater
- dough hook
- pouring shield
- stainless steel bowl
- wire whip
Expires 6/9/2019
Bloomingdale's · 1 hr ago
KitchenAid 4.5-Quart 10-Speed Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$160 $400
free shipping
Bloomingdale's offers the KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Black for $199.99. That drops to $159.99 in-cart. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $60 and the lowest price we've ever seen for this mixer. Buy Now
- 10 speeds
- 300W motor
- Power hub is compatible with over 15 optional attachments (sold separately)
- stainless steel bowl
- includes flat beater, dough hook, 6-wire whisk, & pouring shield
Tanga · 6 days ago
West Bend Soft-Serve Ice Cream Maker
$38
free shipping
Tanga offers the West Bend Soft-Serve Ice Cream Maker for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops that to $37.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Star Wars 2-Slice Toaster
$11 $20
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers the Star Wars 2-Slice Toaster in Black for $11.42 with free shipping for Prime members. That's
no moon the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now
- hinged crumb tray
- wide slots with self-centering bread guides
- Imperial crest and Alliance Starbird imprints on toast
Walmart · 6 days ago
Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker
$69
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker for $68.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4 (outside of the mention below), although most stores charge at least $90. Buy Now
- Amazon has it for the same with free shipping.
- Makes 1.5 quarts in 20 to 30 minutes
- 3 condiment containers
- Fully automatic
- Model: ICE-45
Target · 5 days ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
