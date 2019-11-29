Open Offer in New Tab
KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$140 $200
free shipping

That's the best outright price we've seen and a low by $40. (Most stores charge around $200.) Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Use coupon code "THANKS20" to get this price.
  • Sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten.
  • available in Silver
  • 10 speeds
  • brushed stainless steel bowl
  • Model: KSM3311XCU
