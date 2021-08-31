KitchenAid Architect Series Aluminum Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set for $99
Proozy · 52 mins ago
KitchenAid Architect Series Aluminum Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set
$99 $125
$11.95 shipping

That's a savings of $71 off the list price after coupon code "DN831AM-99" (it may already be applied). Buy Now at Proozy

  • In Red or Silver.
  • 2-qt. saucier
  • 8" and 10" skillet with lids
  • 6-qt. casserole pan with lid
  • 3-qt. saute pan with straining lid
  • 2.5-qt. sauce pan with straining lid
  • Code "DN831AM-99"
  • Expires 9/6/2021
    Published 52 min ago
