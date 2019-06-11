New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
KitchenAid Architect 16-Piece Cutlery Set
$56 $170
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the KitchenAid Architect 16-Piece Cutlery Set for $79.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts that to $55.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $4 under our April mention, $114 off list, and the lowest price we've seen in 18 months. Buy Now
Features
  • 8" chef's knife
  • 8" slicer
  • 8" bread knife
  • 5.5" serrated utility knife
  • 4.5" santoku knife
  • 3.5" santoku knife
  • 3.5" paring knife
  • kitchen shears
  • Model: KKFSS16CS
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/11/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's KitchenAid
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register