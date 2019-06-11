New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$56 $170
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the KitchenAid Architect 16-Piece Cutlery Set for $79.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts that to $55.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $4 under our April mention, $114 off list, and the lowest price we've seen in 18 months. Buy Now
Features
- 8" chef's knife
- 8" slicer
- 8" bread knife
- 5.5" serrated utility knife
- 4.5" santoku knife
- 3.5" santoku knife
- 3.5" paring knife
- kitchen shears
- Model: KKFSS16CS
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/11/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Sam's Club · 1 mo ago
Zulu 32-oz. Water Bottle 2-Pack
from $15
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $9
Sam's Club offers its members the Zulu 32-oz. Studio Tritan Water Bottle 2-Pack in several color combinations (Gray/Green) for $14.98 with free shipping. (Non-members pay a $1.50 surcharge.) That's the lowest price we could find by $9. (For further comparison, we saw a similar 2-pack for a buck less a year ago.) They feature a wide mouth opening and locking flip lid.
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Home & Cook · 2 days ago
All-Clad Open-Box Cookware Sale
Up to 71% off + 10% off
free shipping
Home & Cook continues to take up to 71% off a selection of open-box All-Clad cookware. Plus, cut an extra 10% off and bag free shipping via coupon code "PACK10". (Shipping usually adds a flat $5.95.) Shop Now Shop Now
Tips
- These items are new but will have damaged packaging. See product pages for warranty info.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Chef Buddy Microwave Egg Maker
$6
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by a buck
Amazon offers the Chef Buddy Microwave Egg Maker for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck. It cooks up to two eggs in under a minute.
Macy's · 4 days ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
Macy's · 5 days ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Check Vested Wool Suit in Brown for $81.96 with free shipping. That's $568 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Available in select regular and long sizes from 38 only.
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Sign In or Register