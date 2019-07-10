New
Today only, Macy's offers the KitchenAid Architect 12-Piece Pour and Strain Nonstick Cookware Set in Red Velvet or Cocoa Silver for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $204 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- All pieces are dishwasher-safe.
- 8" fry pan, 10" fry pan
- 1.5-quart saucepan with pour-and-strain lid; 2.5-quart saucepan with pour-and-strain lid
- 2-quart saucier with lid
- 3-quart sauté pan with pour-and-strain lid
- 6-quart low casserole with lid
Macy's · 5 days ago
KitchenAid Architect Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$230 $475
free shipping
Macy's offers the KitchenAid Architect Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in several colors (Matte Pistachio pictured) for $229.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our March mention and $270 under what Kitchenaid charges direct. Buy Now
- tilt head design
- 10 optimized speeds
- coated flat beater
- coated dough hook
- wire whip
- pouring shield
- Model: KSM150APS
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
KitchenAid 3-Speed Immersion Blender
$35 $60
pickup at Home Depot
Home Depot offers the KitchenAid 3-Speed Immersion Blender in Contour Silver or White for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Amazon matches this offer in Contour Silver
- removable 8" blending arm with fixed blade
- stainless steel S-shaped fixed blade
- whisk attachment
- 2.5-cup BPA-free chopper attachment with lid
- 3-cup BPA-free blending jar with lid
- Model: KHB2351CU
Amazon · 16 hrs ago
KitchenAid 2-Quart Kettle
$25 $50
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers the KitchenAid 2-Quart Kettle in Onyx Black or White for $24.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
- C handle
- removable lid
- thumb-press spout
Target · 1 mo ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Ends Today
Home Depot · 7 hrs ago
Kitchen Faucets at Home Depot
up to 56% off
free shipping
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 56% off a selection of Glacier Bay and OVE Decors faucets. (Glacier Bay Farrington 8" Widespread 2-Handle High-Arc Bathroom Faucet in Matte Black pictured.) Plus, all of these orders receive free shipping. That's a savings of up to $79 on up to ten options. Shop Now
ProozyFit · 21 hrs ago
Yeti Coolers and Accessories at ProozyFit:
15% off
free shipping
ProozyFit takes 15% off a selection of Yeti coolers, tumblers, and accessories via coupon code "DN15". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Keurig 2.0 32-oz. Thermal Carafe
$13 $30
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Keurig 2.0 32-oz. Thermal Carafe in Silver for $12.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
- You can save an extra 53 cents by choosing free no-rush shipping
- double-wall stainless steel construction
- 4-cup capacity (32-oz.)
- Model: 119352
Ends Today
Macy's · 19 hrs ago
Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo
$6 $40
free shipping
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo in several colors ( Fire pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from five days ago (which also required pickup), $34 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this polo. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
- available in sizes S to 3XL
Macy's · 5 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
free shipping
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
