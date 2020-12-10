That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at DooDahDeals
- 8" and 10" skillets
- 1.5-qt. and 2.5-qt. saucepans with lids
- 6-qt. low casserole dish with lid
That's a savings of $130. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Cocoa Silver.
- Save an extra 10% if you choose in-store pickup.
- in-lid strainers
- double-sided pour spouts
- Dishwasher Fearless
- oven-safe up to 500°F
It's $11 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- oven safe to 350° F
- built-in thermo spot technology
- stainless steel, induction capable base
- 3-layer scratch resistant, sapphire infused, nonstick coating
- Model: G10405
We're all finding ourselves in the kitchen more these days, and with prices starting at $20, it's a great time to upgrade your cookware. Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Apply code "FALL" on orders over $200 to get a free set of Heritage Petite Pie Dishes.
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Flame.
- It's expected back in stock on December
149.
- Search "B00K30IDV0" for Indigo,
"B00IONP12M" for Palm, and "B00023IT5S" for Cerise.
- stoneware with enamel finish
- dishwasher-safe
- oven-safe to 500°F
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- pre-seasoned
- dual loop handle
- Model: L8DOL3
Add 1-pack to the cart, as you proceed to checkout, you'll be prompted to add a 2nd pack to the cart for $9.99. (That's four shirts for $24.98, or $6.25 each.) Buy Now at DooDahDeals
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Save $13 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at DooDahDeals
- In Red.
- includes baking dish, layer rack, and cookbook
- 200°F to 400°F temperature range
- dishwasher safe basket
- 30 minute timer
- Model: 100R
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Kohl's
- compatible with any KitchenAid stand mixer
- includes slicer/shredder attachment, 3-mm slicing blade, 4-mm shredding blade, coarse shredding blade, 2-in-1 food pusher, and storage case
- Model: KSMVSA
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- dishwasher safe
- stainless steel blades
- includes plastic blade guard
- Model: KE351OHOBA
It's the best shipped price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- cast zinc head
- dishwasher safe
- ergonomic handle
- measures 8.54" long
- Model: KE117OHOBA
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Empire Red pictured).
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- removable 8" blending arm
- 4-point stainless steel blade deisgn
- variable speed trigger
- 3-cup blending jar with lid
- Model: KHBV53
