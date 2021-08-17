KitchenAid 5-Cup One-Touch 2-Speed Food Chopper for $42

That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $8. Buy Now at QVC
- Available in several colors (Red pictured).
- dishwasher-safe bowl, lid, blade, and whisking accessory
That's the lowest price we've seen and $35 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Avaialble in several colors (Cocoa Silver pictured).
- A 6-month KitchenAid warranty is provided.
- Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
- two speeds and pulse operation
- stainless steel blade
- Model: KFC3516
Use coupon code "EVERYROOM15", to drop this to $4 under our February mention and $7 less than you'd pay at JCPenney. (Most retailers charge $90 or more.) Buy Now at Home Depot
- fits all household KitchenAid stand mixers
- includes thin and thick cutting blades, a zucchini/cucumber adapter, skewer, food holder, and storage case
- dishwasher-safe
- Model: KSMSCA
Use coupon code "DN35704629" to drop the price to $5 less than our mention from February, $70 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Costway
- non-stick
- cool touch handle
- 35" x 9" cooking area
- adjustable temperature control
- comes with 6 wooden spatulas and 2 egg rings
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16 box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24 box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Restrictions apply.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $69.99 (low by $70).
To save $18, apply coupon code "60SR5U4X". It's a buck cheaper than the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Zenes via Amazon.
- BPA-free plastic
- extra wide mouth
- includes three round, stainless steel blades
- Model: 8541972638
That's $21 less than most major retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black at this price.
- 2.5-quart water tank
- stores up to 2 lbs. of ice at a time
- Model: ICEB33BK
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at QVC
- polyester fabric upholstery
- holds up to 400 lbs
- measures 66.1" x 33.1" x 29.5"
- Model: H334647
That's about $2 less than you'd pay having this quantity shipped direct from Nuvera. Buy Now at QVC
- Posted by India.
- Why does she love this deal? "I am an avid reusable water bottle user (I carry one with me everywhere I go). Consequently, I spend a good bit of time washing them, and not all can go in the dishwasher (and for me, regular liquid dish soaps are too sudsy and smelly for my water bottles). I love this particular bottle wash because it is super easy to use, rinses easily, and doesn't leave any odor or residue."
- two 8.5-ounce bottles
- low suds
- unscented
- designed for water bottles and other reusable containers
You'd pay $103 for these four items separately from Ulta. Buy Now at QVC
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "I love keeping a tan year around without having to damage my skin. This is my favorite self-tanner and the best deal I've seen on it."
- two 6.7-oz. bottles
- two application mitts
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- 774 sq. in. cooking area
- 4 main burners w/ rotisserie burner
- 61,000 BTUs
- Model: 740-0780
