Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater
$200 $400
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $21. (For further comparison, most stores charge $200 for the mixer without the Flex Edge beater and pouring shield.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by KitchenAid via eBay.
Features
  • available in Silver, Black, or White
  • includes a flat beater, dough hook, wire whip, Flex Edge beater, and pouring shield
  • Model: KSM85PSQ
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay KitchenAid
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register