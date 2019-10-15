New
Best Buy · 32 mins ago
KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$180 $350
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $70, and $170 under what you'd pay at KitchenAid direct. (And you're getting a great deal any time you pay less than $200 for a KitchenAid stand mixer.) Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • available in Empire Red or Silver Metallic
  • includes paddle beater, whisk, and dough hook
  • 300-watt motor
