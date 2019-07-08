New
Today only, Electronics Express via Rakuten offers the KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in Black for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen for this mixer. (It's a low today by $43.) Buy Now
Features
- 10 speeds
- 300W motor
- Power hub is compatible with over 15 optional attachments (sold separately)
- stainless steel bowl
- includes flat beater, dough hook, 6-wire whisk, & pouring shield
- Model: KSM85PBOB
Related Offers
Macy's · 3 days ago
KitchenAid Architect Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$230 $475
free shipping
Macy's offers the KitchenAid Architect Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in several colors (Matte Pistachio pictured) for $229.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our March mention and $270 under what Kitchenaid charges direct. Buy Now
Features
- tilt head design
- 10 optimized speeds
- coated flat beater
- coated dough hook
- wire whip
- pouring shield
- Model: KSM150APS
Home Depot · 5 days ago
KitchenAid 3-Speed Immersion Blender
$35 $60
pickup at Home Depot
Home Depot offers the KitchenAid 3-Speed Immersion Blender in Contour Silver or White for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon matches this offer in Contour Silver
Features
- removable 8" blending arm with fixed blade
- stainless steel S-shaped fixed blade
- whisk attachment
- 2.5-cup BPA-free chopper attachment with lid
- 3-cup BPA-free blending jar with lid
- Model: KHB2351CU
Ends Today
Macy's · 4 days ago
KitchenAid Compact Toaster Oven
$94 $175
free shipping
Macy's offers the KitchenAid Compact Toaster Oven in Contour Silver or Matte Black for $104.99. Coupon code "FOURTH" knocks it to $94.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- bake, broil, toast, and warm functions
- 4-hour stay-on option
- 60-minute timer with automatic shut-off
- 2 reversible steel racks with 6 height options
- broil pan with grill rack & removable metal drip and crumb tray
- Model: KCO253
Target · 1 mo ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Ends Today
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
Air Fryers at Home Depot
up to 45% off
free shipping w/ $45
Home Depot takes up to 45% off select air fryers. Shipping is free with orders of $45 or more, or choose in-store pickup to dodge the $6.79 shipping fee. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Ends Today
Macy's · 4 days ago
Small Appliances at Macy's
Up to 60% off + extra 10% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes up to 60% off a selection of small appliances as part of its July 4th Sale. Plus, cut an extra 10% off via coupon code "FOURTH". Where available, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $75 or more to bag free shipping. Discounted brands include KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Black + Decker, and Keurig. Shop Now
Amazon · 4 days ago
Godmorn Stovetop Espresso Maker
$13 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Godmorn Inc via Amazon offers the Godmorn Stovetop Espresso Maker for $19.99. Coupon code "LFPT6S5C" drops the price to $12.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of 430 stainless steel
- 6-cups capacity
- safety valve
- works with a variety of cooktops
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress w/ Pillows and Pump
$23 $66
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $28.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's at least $7 less than you'd pay for a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- includes bed, base, 2 pillows, pump, and connector
- Model: 33CAB002-138S-06
Rakuten · 5 days ago
Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32 $90
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16x16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $58 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- four heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 3 days ago
BestMassage 10x30ft Gazebo Party Tent w/ 8 Sidewalls
$72 $90
free shipping
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the BestMassage 10x30-Foot Party Tent in White for $89.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Features
- 8.5' tall
- 8 removable sidewalls
- holds up to 50 people
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
