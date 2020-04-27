Open Offer in New Tab
KitchenAid 4.5-Qt. Classic Plus Stand Mixer
$187 $220
free shipping

Are your arms tired from that newfound baking habit? Give 'em a rest with this kitchen icon at a $13 low. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "SPRINGITON" to drop it to $186.99.
  • It's available in Silver.
Features
  • 275-watt motor
  • 10 speeds
  • flat beater, wire whip, and dough hook
  • Model: KSM75
  • Code "SPRINGITON"
