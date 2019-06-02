Macy's offers the KitchenAid 4-Piece 4.5" Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set for $24.99. Apply coupon code "SHOP25" to drop it to $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $10 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
Features
  • high-carbon stainless steel
  • all-serrated edge
  • ergonomic handles