Macy's · 1 hr ago
$15 $43
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the Macy's offers the KitchenAid 4-Piece 4.5" Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set for $42.99. Coupon code "JULY25" cuts that to $14.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago (which required pickup) and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- high-carbon stainless steel
- all-serrated edge
- ergonomic handles
Related Offers
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
KitchenAid Architect 16-Piece Cutlery Set
$56 $170
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the KitchenAid Architect 16-Piece Cutlery Set for $79.99. Coupon code "JULY" cuts that to $56.24. With free shipping, that's $114 under list and the within pennies of the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 8" chef's knife
- 8" slicer
- 8" bread knife
- 5.5" serrated utility knife
- 4.5" santoku knife
- 3.5" santoku knife
- 3.5" paring knife
- kitchen shears
- Model: KKFSS16CS
Amazon · 45 mins ago
Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Cutlery Organizer
$7
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Cutlery Organizer in Gray for $9.99. Clip the $2 off coupon to cut the price to $7.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's about $6 under what most stores are charging.
Update: The coupon is now for $2.50 off, so the final price is $7.49. Buy Now
Tips
- Macy’s currently offers the same deal via coupon code “JULY” with in-store pickup.
Features
- measures 15.5" x 4.5" x 2.25"
- individual stacked compartments with cutlery icons
- non-slip feet on base
- Model: 85119
IKEA · 1 wk ago
IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set
$5 $10
$5 pickup at IKEA
IKEA offers the IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set for $4.99. Opt for $5 Click & Connect pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee. Similar sets are around $10. Buy Now
Tips
- Ordering via Click & Connect nets a $5 IKEA gift card for free
Amazon · 6 days ago
Kyoku 8.5" Damascus Kiritsuke Chef Knife
$49 $98
free shipping
Kyoku via Amazon offers the Kyoku 8.5" Damascus Kiritsuke Chef Knife for $97.99. Coupon code "KYOKUKYK" to drop the price to $49. With free shipping, that's tied with our March mention, $49 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- full tang
- includes sheath and case
Ends Today
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Emojoy Kitchen Knife Sets at Amazon
Up to 30% off w/ Prime
free shipping
Today only, and exclusively for Prime members, Amazon takes up to 30% off a selection of Emojoy Kitchen Knife Sets. (Emojoy 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set pictured.) Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's a savings of up to $23 off list price on up to seven sets. Shop Now
Ends Today
Macy's · 20 hrs ago
Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo
$6 $40
free shipping
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo in several colors ( Fire pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from five days ago (which also required pickup), $34 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this polo. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to 3XL
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 38 mins ago
Men's Dress Shirts at Macy's
from $10
free shipping
Today only, Macy's discounts a selection of men's dress shirts with prices starting at $9.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of at least $35 and the best free shipping offer we've seen from Macy's in nearly a year. Shop Now
Macy's · 7 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
free shipping
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
KitchenAid Architect 12-Piece Pour & Strain Nonstick Cookware Set
$130 $334
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the KitchenAid Architect 12-Piece Pour and Strain Nonstick Cookware Set in Red Velvet or Cocoa Silver for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $204 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- All pieces are dishwasher-safe.
Features
- 8" fry pan, 10" fry pan
- 1.5-quart saucepan with pour-and-strain lid; 2.5-quart saucepan with pour-and-strain lid
- 2-quart saucier with lid
- 3-quart sauté pan with pour-and-strain lid
- 6-quart low casserole with lid
Macy's · 5 days ago
KitchenAid Architect Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
$230 $475
free shipping
Macy's offers the KitchenAid Architect Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in several colors (Matte Pistachio pictured) for $229.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our March mention and $270 under what Kitchenaid charges direct. Buy Now
Features
- tilt head design
- 10 optimized speeds
- coated flat beater
- coated dough hook
- wire whip
- pouring shield
- Model: KSM150APS
Home Depot · 1 wk ago
KitchenAid 3-Speed Immersion Blender
$35 $60
pickup at Home Depot
Home Depot offers the KitchenAid 3-Speed Immersion Blender in Contour Silver or White for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Tips
- Amazon matches this offer in Contour Silver
Features
- removable 8" blending arm with fixed blade
- stainless steel S-shaped fixed blade
- whisk attachment
- 2.5-cup BPA-free chopper attachment with lid
- 3-cup BPA-free blending jar with lid
- Model: KHB2351CU
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
KitchenAid 2-Quart Kettle
$25 $50
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers the KitchenAid 2-Quart Kettle in Onyx Black or White for $24.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
- C handle
- removable lid
- thumb-press spout
