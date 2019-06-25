New
Rakuten · 46 mins ago
KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set
$80 $149
free shipping
USA World Sales via Rakuten offers the KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller and Cutter Set for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention (although that included $12 in Rakuten points) and the lowest price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now
Features
  • includes a pasta roller, spaghetti cutter, and fettuccine cutter
  • Code "HOME20"
  • Expires 6/25/2019
