Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 39 mins ago
KitchenAid 12" Compact Convection Countertop Oven
$60 $140
free shipping

That's $75 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Kitchenaid via eBay.
Features
  • 4-hour slow roasting setting
  • 2 reversible racks
  • 60-minute timer
  • Model: KCO253CU
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay KitchenAid
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register