Kirkland's Labor Day Sale: Extra 20% off
New
Kirkland's · 52 mins ago
Kirkland's Labor Day Sale
Extra 20% off
free shipping

Use coupon code "LABORDAY" to take 20% off throughout the site. It will stack onto clearance prices, as well as a variety of category sales (like fresh fall decor). Plus, the free shipping promotion saves at least $7. Shop Now at Kirkland's

Tips
  • Green Tag Clearance items are exluded from free shipping.
  • Posted by Elizabeth.
  • Why does she love this deal? "A coupon that applies to clearance? Yes, please!"
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/6/2021
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Home & Garden Kirkland's
Labor Day Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register