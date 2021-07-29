Kirkland's Clearance Sale: Up to 76% off
Kirkland's · 43 mins ago
Kirkland's Clearance Sale
up to 76% off
free shipping w/ $99

Save on floral from $5, canvas prints from $6, candles from $7, art prints from $8, and much more. Shop Now at Kirkland's

  • Opt for pickup to save on shipping fees (which vary by order total) or get free shipping with orders over $99.
  • Posted by Elizabeth.
  • Why does she love this deal? "I've been pleased with the quality of items I've purchased from Kirkland's, both for myself and as gifts. I'm especially fond of their wreaths, particularly at these price points."
