Kirkland's
Up to 75% off
pickup
We're seeing the most discounts on wall art, home decor, and rugs. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save at least $6.99 on shipping; orders over $99 ship free.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized selection than I'd find in the store."
Amazon · 6 days ago
Cuomaop 9.4" Japanese Style Deep Fryer Pot
$23 $46
free shipping
Apply coupon code "XJY6D6RM" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tacatopaa via Amazon.
- stainless steel
- 2.2-liter capacity
- temperature control
- includes lid w/ drain net
3 wks ago
Morton Salt Water Test Kit
free
free shipping
Ever wondered if you have hard water? Well, now you can find out for free by simply filling out this online form to receive a test kit. Shop Now
- Expect your free test strip to arrive via mail within the next 2 weeks.
Amazon · 4 days ago
Rubbermaid Automated Odor-Controlling Aerosol Air Care System
$1.75 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Less than $2 for this is a super low price, about half of our last mention, and a $7 low today. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's now on backorder, but you can order it today and it will ship when in stock again.
- approximately 6,000 cubic feet coverage
- Model: 1793546
1 mo ago
Panda Express Family Meal
$29
Get a head start on the Lunar New Year by sharing three large entrees and two sides with your favorite people for just $29. Buy Now
- Prices may vary between participating locations. Service and delivery fees may also apply.
- Play the Good Fortune Arcade game at the top of the screen for additional discount codes, including savings on family meals.
Kirkland's · 2 wks ago
Valentines Day Decorations at Kirkland's
50% off
free shipping w/ $99
Save on Valentine's Day decor with a discount better than what you'd see at Michael's or Hobby Lobby, which are both currently only offering 40% off Valentine's Day decor. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Opt for pickup to save at least $6.99 on shipping; otherwise, orders over $99 ship free.
- Pictured is the Black and White Love Porch Board for $19.99 ($20 off).
