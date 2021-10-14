New
Kirkland's · 22 mins ago
up to 75% off
pickup
Save on doormats from $6, framed art prints from $7, decor from $9, dinnerware from $10, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
Tips
- Opt for pickup to save on shipping fees (which vary by order total).
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've been pleased with the quality of items I've purchased from Kirkland's, both for myself and as gifts."
Details
Comments
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
IKEA · 1 mo ago
IKEA Fall Sale
up to 40% off
Save on bedding, desks, lamps, and much more. Shop Now at IKEA
Tips
- Availability is limited by ZIP code.
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
- Pictured is the Ikea Odgear Chair in Blue for $75 ($14 off).
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Walmart Patio & Garden Deals
up to 53% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Amazon · 1 day ago
Ring Always Home Cam
$250
free shipping
Amazon now offers this first-of-its-kind flying indoor security camera, available exclusively by invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 1440x1440 video
- custom flight paths
- automatically flies to triggered contact or motion sensors
1 mo ago
HBarSci Printable Educational Coloring and Activity Pages
Free
Whether you need help engaging kids past the struggles of remote learning or simply need a fun outlet for yourself, these free downloadable resources featuring art by Liz Pearson are sure to spark both conversation and creativity. Shop Now
Tips
- Pictured is the HBarSci Anatomical Heart Coloring Page.
Features
- 34 pages to choose from, including scavenger hunts, life cycle diagrams, anatomical illustrations, and more
Sign In or Register