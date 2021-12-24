New
Kirkland's · 6 mins ago
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $79
Shop and save on art and wall decor, seasonal decor, rugs, lamps, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $79; pickup may also be available.
Lowe's · 3 days ago
Holiday Decorations at Lowe's
75% off
free shipping w/ $45
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
Target · 1 day ago
$10 Target Gift Card
free w/ 3+ household essentials purchase
pickup or same day delivery
Choose pickup or same day delivery to get a $10 Target gift card with the purchase of three or more household essentials. (Eligible items are marked.) Shop Now at Target
- Exclusions apply.
Home Depot · 7 hrs ago
Home Depot Special Buys
Up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on home decor, tools, appliances, flooring, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Opt for pickup to avoid shipping charges. (Most items receive free shipping with orders of $35 or more, though surcharges apply for bulk items.)
Lowe's · 1 day ago
Lowe's Deals of the Day
New discounts daily
free shipping w/ $45
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
