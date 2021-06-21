Kirkland Signature Men's Performance Polo Shirt: 5 for $30 in cart for members
Costco · 1 hr ago
Kirkland Signature Men's Performance Polo Shirt
5 for $30 in cart for members $80
free shipping

Stock up on these shirts to get a huge $50 off the total list price – or, more simply put, to pay just $6 per shirt. Buy Now at Costco

  • In several colors (Blue pictured).
  • Non-members pay a 5% surcharge.
  • Expires 6/25/2021
