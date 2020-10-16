New
Kipling · 1 hr ago
Kipling coupon
Buy 1, get 2nd 70% off
free shipping w/ $75

Buy one handbag, backpack, or suitcase and get the second one at 70% off via coupon code "SOGOOD". Shop Now at Kipling

Tips
  • Exclusions apply; eligible items are marked.
  • Orders of $75 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $8.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SOGOOD"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Kipling
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register