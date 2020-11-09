There's over 200 to save on in total. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Kipling Parker Medium Metallic Rolling Luggage for $139.60 ($209 off)
With prices from $14, save on ten bags, including backpacks, crossbody bags, totes, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- While the banner says up to 30% off, we saw higher discounts within the sale.
Use coupon code "WHPGNQRV" to save $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Sunsomen via Amazon.
- measures 11.8" x 13" x 2.4"
- 8 pockets
Save on over 500 items including handbags, jewelry, wallets, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- Many items are final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
It's a total savings of $67. Buy Now at AFONIE
- It's available in several colors (Tan pictured).
- measures 5.5" x 3.5" x 2.5"
- removable 34" shoulder strap
It's $107 under list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- 100% leather
- gold-tone hardware
- 5 back card slots
Get extra discounts from top brands like Casio, Bissell, DeWalt, New Balance, Reebok, Citizen, Lenovo, Makita, Samsonite, and many more. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon code "PICKAGIFT" bags this extra discount.
- A maximum discount of $100 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
Save on over 340 men's, women's, and kids' activewear and shoes. Shop Now at eBay
- Extra 40% in cart drops the price on select items.
- Coupon code "PICKAGIFT" drops the price an extra 20% on select items.
- Get an extra 30% off $50 in cart on select items. (You must add at least 1 eligible item to the cart.)
- Extra discount infomation is found on the product pages either above the image or near the shipping information.
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
Save on a wide range of products from Google - including smart thermostats, Pixel headphones, smart speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Google Nest Learning Thermostat E 2-Pack for $269. (low by $6)
- Items are sold by Google via eBay.
