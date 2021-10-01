Save on nearly 100 handbags, backpacks, and even luggage. Shop Now at eBay
- Shipping varies by item; While many ship free, some incur a $4 shipping fee.
- Sold by Kipling via eBay.
- Pictured is the Kipling Arbor Crossbody Bag for $50.40 ($34 off).
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Get deep discounts on styles for men, women, and kids, including shoes, clothing, bags, eyewear, and more. Save on brands like Sam Edelman, J.Crew, Jessica Simpson, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
It's $349 off list and a low price for a bag of this size from this brand. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In several colors (Luggage pictured).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on more than 1,000 items including wallets beginning at $23, sunglasses as low as $59, handbags starting at $69, and watches from $129. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Large Logo Shoulder Bag for $99 (a savings of $329).
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Saffiano leather construction
- measures 15" x 10" x 4.75"
- 10" handle drop
- Model: 35T0GCFT7L
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
That's 45 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
- Model: 92BS
Sign In or Register