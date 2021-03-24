New
eBay · 15 mins ago
Kipling at eBay
Extra 15% off
free shipping

Apply code "PAYLESS15" to save an extra 15% off orders of $25 or more. Save on backpacks, handbags, laptop bags, and more. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Kipling via eBay.
  • Pictured is the Kipling Bouree Small Backpack for $48.45 after coupon ($66 off list).
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAYLESS15"
  • Expires 3/29/2021
    Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Handbags eBay Kipling
Women's
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register