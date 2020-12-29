New
Kipling · 15 mins ago
Kipling Semi-Annual Sale
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $75

Apply coupon code "SEMIANNUAL" to save an extra 50% off, for up to 70% off total. Save on over 150 backpacks, handbags, wallets, and more. Shop Now at Kipling

Tips
  • Kipling Tayas Backpack pictured (Available in Black or Blue).
  • Shipping adds $8, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SEMIANNUAL"
  • Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals After Christmas Sales Kipling
After Christmas Sales
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register