Kipling · 26 mins ago
Extra 30% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Use coupon code "SEMI" to take an additional 30% or 50% off handbags, backpacks, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Kipling
- Below the add to cart button there is a gray box that will show which discount applies once the color is selected (some markdowns only get 30% off).
- Pictured is the Sebastian Crossbody Bag for $29.99 after coupon (low by $6).
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $75.
Related Offers
eBay · 1 mo ago
Kipling Kenzie Adjustable Shoulder Bag with Monkey Keychain
$60 $119
free shipping
It's a 50% savings off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black Tonal (pictured),
Delicate Blue, and True Blue Tonal at this price.
- Available in Metallic for $64.50 and in Black Croc for $77.40.
- Sold by Kipling via eBay.
6pm · 2 hrs ago
6pm Clearance Sale
70% to 87% off
free shipping w/ $50 or 2+ items
Snag steep savings on shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Jessica Simpson, Sam Edelman, Calvin Klein, Guess, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
Fossil · 1 hr ago
Fossil Happy Holideals Sale
Up to 50% off + extra 50% off
free shipping w/ $50
Slash already reduced prices in half on bags, wallets, jewelry, watches, and more. Add items to the cart to apply the discount. Shop Now at Fossil
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $50.
Michael Kors · 2 wks ago
Michael Kors Black Friday Sale
Up to 60% off
free shipping
Save on over 100 handbags, crossbody bags, card cases, and more. Shop Now at Michael Kors
Michael Kors · 2 wks ago
Michael Michael Kors Kris Small Satchel
$112 $298
free shipping
That's the best price we could find for any style by $57. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- measures 9.5" x 7" x 4"
- 4" handle drop
- detachable crossbody strap
