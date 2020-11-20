New
Kipling · 1 hr ago
50% off
free shipping
Apply coupon code "BESTEVER" to save on select handbags, backpacks, luggage, travel gear, and accessories. Shop Now at Kipling
Tips
- Pictured is the Arto Crossbody Bag in Glimmer Pink for $28.20 after coupon ($66 off).
Details
Comments
Related Offers
1 mo ago
Osprey Arcane Large Top Zip Pack
$35 $120
free shipping
That's the best we've seen at $5 under our July mention, and a great price overall at a low of at least $13 now. Buy Now
Features
- quick release aluminum security hook
- main compartment with laptop sleeve, documents sleeve and monomesh zip pocket
- zippered front pocket with internal key clip
Under Armour · 6 hrs ago
Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack
$28
free shipping
Apply coupon code "HOLIDAY" to get the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Under Armour
Tips
- Available in several colors (White / Pitch Gray pictured).
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Osprey at Amazon
up to 34% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on backpacks and cube sets. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack for $23.10 (low by $12).
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Herschel Bags and Backpacks at Amazon
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on duffels, backpacks, a waist pack, and toiletry kit. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is the Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack for $49.99 (low by $27)
Sign In or Register