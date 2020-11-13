New
Kipling · 46 mins ago
50% off
free shipping
Apply coupon code "BESTEVER" to save on a range of handbags, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Shop Now at Kipling
Details
Comments
Related Offers
1 mo ago
Osprey Daylite Daypack
$25 $50
free shipping
It's the best we've seen and a low by $12; many stores charge over $50 for the 13-liter pack. Buy Now
Tips
- It's available in Red only at this price.
Features
- 13-liter capacity
- interior sleeve for hydration reservoir or tablet
Eddie Bauer · 1 mo ago
Eddie Bauer Stowaway Packable 20L Daypack
$15 $30
free shipping
Save $3 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
Tips
- In several colors (Camo pictured).
- Adventure Rewards members get free shipping. (It’s free to join right now.)
Features
- StormRepel WR finish
- 100% polyester
- 20L capacity
1 mo ago
Osprey Arcane Large Top Zip Pack
$35 $120
free shipping
That's the best we've seen at $5 under our July mention, and a great price overall at a low of at least $13 now. Buy Now
Features
- quick release aluminum security hook
- main compartment with laptop sleeve, documents sleeve and monomesh zip pocket
- zippered front pocket with internal key clip
The North Face · 20 hrs ago
The North Face Borealis Backpack
$45 $89
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at The North Face
Tips
- Available in several colors (Khaki/Green pictured).
Features
- 28L capacity
- 15" laptop compartment
- padded tablet sleeve
- reflective bike-light loop, water bottle tabs, and shoulder strap webbing
- mesh water bottle pockets
- removable waist belt
Kipling · 3 wks ago
Kipling coupon
Buy 1, get 2nd 70% off
free shipping w/ $75
Buy one handbag, backpack, or suitcase and get the second one at 70% off via coupon code "SOGOOD". Shop Now at Kipling
Tips
- Exclusions apply; eligible items are marked.
- Orders of $75 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $8.
Sign In or Register