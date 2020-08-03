exclusive
New
Kipling · 33 mins ago
$59 $169
free shipping w/ $75
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
That's the lowest price we could find by $41 in any color. Buy Now at Kipling
Tips
- Available in several colors (Charcoal pictured).
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.
Features
- includes a changing pad
- adjustable, removable shoulder strap
- stroller clips
- measures 15.5" x 12" x 6.5"
Details
Comments
-
Expires 8/3/2020
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Kids' Workbooks & Activity Books at Amazon
up to 50% off
free shipping via Prime
Save on learn to write workbooks, science books, math, coloring, biology, and more activity books. Shop Now at Amazon
Albee Baby · 6 hrs ago
Albee Baby
up to 42% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on strollers, car seats, high chairs, and carriers. Shop Now at Albee Baby
Highlights for Children · 1 wk ago
Highlights Hidden Pictures 2020 4-Book Set
$15 $28
free shipping
Apply coupon code "HLHP40" to save. Buy Now at Highlights for Children
Features
- Each puzzle book has hundreds of hidden objects to find, for tons of discoveries kids can’t wait to dig into.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Fisher-Price Think & Learn Code-a-pillar Twist
$25 $35
free shipping w/Prime
That's $20 under Walmart's price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Early coding and problem-solving toy for preschoolers ages 3-6 years
Kipling · 1 day ago
Kipling Back to School Sale
40% off + 15% off backpacks
free shipping w/ $75
Save on luggage, handbags, and accessories. With backpacks, you'll score an extra 15% off with coupon code "BIGDEAL". Shop Now at Kipling
Tips
- Orders of $75 or more get free shipping. Otherwise shipping costs $8.
Sign In or Register