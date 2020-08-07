New
Ends Today
Kipling · 42 mins ago
Extra 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Save extra on almost 200 items such as already discounted handbags, wallets, rolling luggage, and accessories. Shop Now at Kipling
Tips
- Shipping adds $8, or get free shipping with $75.
- Prices are as marked.
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Eddie Bauer · 5 days ago
Eddie Bauer Stowaway Packable 20L Daypack
$15 $30
free shipping
That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
Tips
- It's available in several colors (Lt Nordic Blue pictured).
- Adventure Rewards members get free shipping. (It’s free to join right now.)
Features
- 100% polyester
- 20L capacity
- StormRepel WR finish
Superdry · 2 wks ago
Superdry Small Bumbag
$12 $25
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Superdry
Tips
- Available at this price in Chive.
Features
- main zip compartment
- small front zip pocket
- large adjustable buckle strap
Amazon · 1 day ago
JanSport Superbreak Backpack
$16 $36
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $20 off list and an excellent price for backpack from this brand. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Tan Lines.
- Sold by Orva Stores via Amazon.
Features
- durable 600D polyester
Filson · 1 mo ago
Filson Summer Sale
at least 50% off
free shipping
Save on over 350 items including men's and women's apparel, luggage, outdoor gear, and more. Shop Now at Filson
Sign In or Register