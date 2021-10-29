sponsored
Kingston · 29 mins ago
free shipping w/ $25
Kingston takes up to 15% off laptop and desktop RAM and NVMe SSDs with prices starting from $28.99 as part of its Spooktacular Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $8 or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more. The following items are included in the sale:
- Impact DDR4 Laptop Memory $33.99 down to $28.99
- Beast RGB DDR4 Desktop Memory $37.99 down to $32.99
- Impact DDR4 Laptop Memory $67.99 down to $57.99
- Beast DDR4 Desktop Memory $68.99 down to $58.99
- Beast RGB DDR4 Desktop Memory $38.99 down to $33.99
- Beast RGB DDR4 Desktop Memory $78.99 down to $67.99
- Impact DDR4 Laptop Memory $37.99 down to $32.99
- KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD $125.99 down to $107.99
- KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD $252.99 down to $217.99
- KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD $44.99 down to $37.99
- KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD $65.99 down to $54.99
Expires 11/1/2021
Related Offers
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Crucial Ballistix 16GB (8GBx2) DDR4 3600MHz Desktop Gaming Memory Kit
$70 $85
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- At this price in Black.
Features
- aluminum heat spreader
- Model: BL2K8G36C16U4B
eBay · 1 wk ago
Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 Desktop RAM
$68 $114
free shipping
That's $19 under our February mention, and a current low by $5. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
- 288-pin
- up to 3,600MHz operating speed
- XMP 2.0 support
- aluminum heat spreader
- Model: CMK16GX4M2D3600C18
