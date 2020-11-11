New
Ends Today
Lowe's · 26 mins ago
Kingsford Wood Pellets
$13
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $45 or more.
  • Available in several enhanced flavors.
Features
  • real wood
  • enhanced flavor
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills Lowe's Kingsford
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register