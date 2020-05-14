Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 44 mins ago
Kingsford Hickory 100% Hardwood Pellets for Grills
$13 $20
free shipping w/ $35

That's $2 less than Home Depot. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Add to an order of $35 or more to bag free shipping, otherwise the $5.99 fee applies.
Features
  • made from all natural 100% hardwood
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills Walmart Kingsford
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
martoni
Not really for grills, more like pellet smokers
23 min ago