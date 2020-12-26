New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Kingsford 36" 4-LED Pendant
$578 $771
free shipping

It's $193 under list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus

Features
  • measures 36" x 2 3/4" x 16 1/2"
  • dimmable with electronic low voltage dimmer or LED rated dimmer
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps Lamps Plus Kingsford
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register