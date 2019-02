Ending today, SNG Trading via Rakuten offers Kingdom Hearts III for PlayStation 4 for $56.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to. With, that's tied with our preorder mention from August and the lowest price we could find by $10, outside of the mention below.Note: One coupon redemption per household; must log in to use it.A close price: Nationwide Distributors via eBay offers it for about a buck more.