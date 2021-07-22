KingCamp Hardshell Pop-Up Roof Tent for $2,304
Broadout · 34 mins ago
KingCamp Hardshell Pop-Up Roof Tent
$2,304 $2,810
free shipping

Apply coupon code "tent18off" to save $506. Buy Now at Broadout

Tips
  • Available in Black or Khaki.
Features
  • universal fit
  • waterproof
  • 2 doors and 2 windows with all-round ventilation
  • measures 82.6" x 50.7"
  • Code "tent18off"
