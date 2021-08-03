Save on a variety of baking mixes, kitchen gadgets, and more. Shop Now
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.
- Posted by Amy.
- Why does she love this deal? "I love to bake and King Arthur always has the best ingredients and baking helps. I've used their triple blend and burgundy cocoa mixes, and their scone baking mixes. They've all been wonderful. They also have amazing recipes on their site. You can even get baking tips and other advice from their customer service folks."
- Pictured is the King Arthur Baking Essential Goodness Cloud 9 Baking Mix for $1.93 (low by $2).
Published 1 hr ago
Apply coupon code "45DEALMUG" to save. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors/sizes (12-oz. Midnight Black pictured).
- Sold by Simple Drink Life via Amazon.
- vacuum insulated
- lid and handle
- sweat-free
Save on cookware, bakeware, cutlery, small appliances and more, from brands such as Staub, Wusthof, Demeyere, Zwilling, and Le Creuset. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Signature 3.5-Qt. Sauteuse Oven for $179.95 (most major stores charge $186 or more).
That's the best price we could find by $10, and a savings of over half off list. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Opt for free ship-to-store pickup during checkout to avoid the $7.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $89 or more).
- dishwasher safe
- measures about 5" x 5" x 6" each
Apply coupon code "GFSWDGTG" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- The Chef Knife drops to $11.99 with the same code.
- Sold by Enoking via Amazon.
- 5Cr15MoV high carbon steel
- full tang, triple riveted handle
- leather cover
Kids' haircuts usually cost $13, and adults cuts cost $15, making this a max savings of $6 when you present this printable coupon. Buy Now
- Valid at participating area Great Clips salons. Not valid with any other offer.
- Salons are following CDC and local guidance, and safety measures may vary by location
- Limit one coupon per customer.
- No copies. Taxes may apply.
Sign up for Popeyes Rewards and get a free chicken sandwich with your first purchase of $10 or more, or a free small drink when a friend refers you to play the Popeyes Summer Road Trip (code will be sent). Shop Now
- Restrictions apply.
Every Kid in a Park offers a National Parks 2020-2021 Pass for free to the families of interested fourth graders (and fifth graders, who may have missed out last year). That's a savings of $80. Shop Now
- The pass expires August 31, 2021.
- grants access to National Parks and federal recreation areas including Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon, among over 2,000 federal sites
The 2021 - 2022 school year is just around the corner, so if you find yourself with a classroom to decorate or empty dorm room wall space to fill (or, hey, if you're like us and just have a slightly unhealthy fascination with the vastness of space), why not snag some free downloadable posters from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory that double as both fun decor and a learning opportunity? Shop Now
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "As a self-proclaimed space nerd, I'll take any opportunity to learn more or enjoy beautiful pictures. Plus, you can't beat that price."
- 23 options to choose from, including resources about Mars exploration, meteors and meteorites, the Kuiper Belt, and more
