Northern Tool · 33 mins ago
Kindling Cracker Firewood Kindling Splitter
$80 $100
Use coupon code "18762244" for the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • cast iron construction
  • 12" H x 6.5" in diameter
  • splits kindling w/ less force than a standard axe
  • Code "271099"
