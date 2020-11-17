New
Northern Tool · 33 mins ago
Kindling Cracker Firewood Kindling Splitter
$80 $100
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • cast iron construction
  • 12" H x 6.5" in diameter
  • splits kindling w/ less force than a standard axe
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware Northern Tool
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register